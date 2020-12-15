Letter: Time to upgrade Cottonwood Pass

We need to take a look at upgrading Cottonwood Pass. A five-hour detour on 131 is unacceptable — let’s see why. Rockslides, avalanches, forest fires, an earthquake, car wrecks, tanker wrecks, floods, military attacks, terrorist attacks — you can take Cottonwood Road and make it a scenic highway and close it in the winter.

Blue Hill really needs fixing — put culverts in Cottonwood Creek and start filling. There’s plenty off fill dirt. If a dumb guy like me can see this, where is our government? Are we waiting for Japanese flying cars?

Corky Fitzsimmons

Gypsum