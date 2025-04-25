Letter: Timm Paxson for ERWSD Board of Directors



If you are in the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District, I urge you to re-elect Timm Paxson as Director, District 1.

Timm is an active community volunteer, having served not only on the District Board, but on the Board of the Eagle River Coalition, as a volunteer for Betty Ford Alpine Gardens and many other community organizations.

Timm’s background is in chemistry and chemical engineering, and his passion is clean water. He’s done numerous studies on the Eagle River and can always be counted on to understand the complex issues and advocate for our outstanding water quality.

He understands water purification and recovery, heavy metal impurities found in water, and the importance of clean water to our health and our economy. Timm is committed to clean water as proven through his record at Eagle River Water and Sanitation, and his environmental work to improve the Gore and Eagle Rivers.

Don’t forget to vote on May 6, and cast your ballot for Timm Paxson, Director District 1. To learn more or obtain an absentee ballot, visit ERWSD.org/elections .

Kathy Chandler-Henry

Eagle