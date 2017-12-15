Letter: To Buzz Schelper and Buzz’s Boards: Thanks for the reminder that we are Vail

An open letter to Buzz Schelper and Buzz's Boot and Boards: We love you man!

Thanks for the radio spots making the best of what we've got. Yeah, conditions are not epic, but we are still Vail. I walk around town and feel like our team is a little back on our heels, but we have to remember that it only takes one or two good dumps and we are right back in the game. Thanks for spending your advertising dollars to remind us of what a great place Vail is, even when conditions aren't the best.

Stephen Connolly

Vail