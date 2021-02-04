Letter: To our friends

This has been a very difficult time for all of us who are part of the Eagle County community, and we are heartbroken to join with those who share in the recent loss of several of our community members.

As your readers are likely aware, on Jan. 29 we lost a dear friend, Jeff Brausch, to cancer. Then we recently lost Adam Palmer, Andy Jessen and Seth Bossung to an avalanche incident in Southwestern Colorado.

Many of us at the Vail Valley Foundation love what we do because of the people we meet along the way. Our friend Jeff Brausch was one of those whom all of us gravitated to and who was loved and admired by all of us at the VVF. We were heartbroken to learn of his passing. All of us in the event space have worked together over many years, in so many ways, in so many situations. No matter what the situation, Jeff was always calm and thoughtful, straightforward, down-to-earth, and enjoyable to be around. Jeff, along with Scott McCormick, the brother of Jeff’s wife, Kelli, founded Highline Sports and Entertainment. Jeff, and the work of Highline, has brought such joy and entertainment to countless people. We send our heartfelt support to his wife, Kelli, their children, family, and all those who, like us, loved him.

It was as we were gathering our thoughts about Jeff Brausch that we learned of the passing of Adam Palmer, Andy Jessen, and Seth Bossung, three extraordinary members of the Eagle County community in an avalanche in southern Colorado.

Each of these men had something special in common: They were all outstanding contributors to their community and to those around them, each in their own way. Many of our VVF staff worked closely with them, shared ideas and insights with them, and enjoyed their company on and off the clock. Adam, Andy and Seth reveled in the outdoor spirit of the mountains, and made sure they carried that spirit into their work to help make our corner of the world a better place, and to lift up the lives of their friends and family.

Adam, Andy, Seth and Jeff — although we may never fill the important roles you played in this valley and in our lives, we will work every day to find inspiration in the incredible disposition on life that you took with you wherever you went. Our hearts – heavy though they are – go out to their family, friends, loved ones and co-workers at this time of incredible grief.

The Vail Valley Foundation Board of Directors and staff