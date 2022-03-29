Letter: Carnes column crossed the line

The comment by Richard Carnes in Tuesday’s column stated that “a few Trumplicans won’t be happy until they see dead American soldiers alongside dead Ukrainians so they can use it to sway upcoming elections …” was really an overly egregious and reprehensible statement. I can’t believe how insensitive he is to even think that, let alone write something like that for publication.

He more than often writes appalling, flagrant statements. Does this writer have any education? What are his credentials? I would guess he has none, and certainly no morality. We readers could do without his column which has no substance to it anyway. I know, I know, if I don’t like it, don’t read it, and I usually don’t read it. It shows a low-class writer, which we don’t need.

Corkie Ramey

Gypsum