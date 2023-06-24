Letter: Explaining Sweetwater ‘bait and switch’

We appreciate the headlines revealing Sweetwater residents’ opposition to a state park. It also referenced “bait and switch”. Here’s further explanation.

Several years ago, we joined Eagle Valley Land Trust (EVLT) at a community meeting to discuss raising money to save Sweetwater Lake from development and have it incorporated into White River National Forest (USFS). We enthusiastically supported the stated goals of protecting open space and preserving it forever. Several community members joined the “Save the Lake” Steering Committee. We solicited funds, attended monthly meetings, made phone calls, requested support letters, spoke at county and town board sessions, and donated our finances to this worthwhile cause. Our time and energy raised money faster than expected, and the purchase went through.

We were surprised when the Governor announced Sweetwater Lake as 43rd Colorado State Park. his goes against Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) own rules for developing new parks. CPW’s website states, “Future state parks engage nearby communities. Local economies and quality of life improve by having a state park”. The Sweetwater homeowners’ properties line 90% of the route to the proposed park. They were never polled about a park near the end of their 12-mile dirt road.

An input session after the fact demonstrated that they are not in favor. Leaving this meeting, we asked an EVLT employee how long he had been aware of the USFS talking to CPW about this. His answer, “about a year”. We inquired, “Why didn’t you tell us?” He appeared surprised that the Steering Committee members would have wanted to know.

When USFS was asked, “why do we need the park service?” we were told “because they have funds to develop the property.” Never would anyone on Sweetwater have solicited funds to develop the property! Now we realize we raised money under false pretenses!

Janet Rivera

Gypsum