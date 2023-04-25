Letter: Mark Bergman for ECHSD Board of Directors

Vote for Mark Bergman (and only Mark Bergman) for the Eagle County Health Service District Board of Directors (AKA the Eagle County Paramedic Service). Mark brings a range of experience in local government and the private sector. His experience in EMS spans thirty years and he’s done many of the jobs of the dedicated paramedics and staff. He has dedicated much of his life to giving back to the community through local government leadership roles and he has been a hands-on leader in the non-profit world. In the public sector, Mark began working on employee housing initiatives before the term was popular and in the private sector he earned a living in technology and real estate. Lessons and skills learned will be brought to bear in this role.

Mark is known for his professionalism and integrity; focused on the interests of the organization with no personal agenda. Mark Bergman will represent our community to ensure the Eagle County Paramedic Service continues to give us the best possible health care.

Even though you can vote for two candidates, only pick Mark Bergman. In-person municipal elections have a low turnout and often come down to a handful of votes.

Seth Levy

Gypsum