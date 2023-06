Are we going to develop this valley until we suffocate ourselves? We are on the road to be as big as Grand Junction in ten years when we start developing the old gravel pits, and the cowboys’ lands are gone. As an old timer, I knew every rancher from Eagle to Vail, they’re all gone, and so are their ranches, to developers. We are going to be just another city. We’ll see you when we’re stuck in traffic.

Corky Fitzsimmons

Gypsum