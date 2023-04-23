Letter: Recommending Bob Warner for re-election

The Eagle River Water and Sanitation District is holding an election on Tuesday, May 2. Special districts such as Eagle River Water and Sanitation as well as the local fire, emergency services, and other districts are important organizations that are essential to the function and economy of our community. These districts are managed by community members selected in these elections.

I would like to recommend Bob Warner for re-election to his seat on the ERWSD. Bob has served the community well on this board and his continued steady hand and deep knowledge of both the functional and financial aspects of the ERWSD will ensure continued excellence in the management of this agency.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on May 2 at the ERWSD office on Forest Road, at the EagleVail Pavilion and at the Edwards Field House.

Rick Pylman

Edwards