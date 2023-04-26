Letter: Scott Prince for Eagle County Paramedic Services Board

On May 2, Eagle County Paramedic Services is holding an election for two open board seats. Paramedic Services will not be sending mail-in ballots to all voters so voters must poll in person on May 2 at Edwards Field House or Gypsum Recreation Center. Scott Prince is one of the candidates for the open seats, and I highly recommend all vote Scott onto the board.

Scott has a distinguished career in public service highlighted by 15 years with the Town of Avon. He was a member of the Avon Planning and Zoning Commission for 7 years and then served two terms (total of 8 years) as an elected member of the Avon Town Council. He has also served numerous other organizations including Home Buyers Assistance Committee, Eagle County Economic Advisory Council, Town of Avon Finance and Health/Recreation Committee, among others.

Scott would bring a new perspective to ECPS as someone outside the medical profession. He would bring new ideas to help address housing challenges that threaten the ability of the ECPS to hire enough qualified staff. He also intends to focus on the financial viability and prudent management of ECPS to grow the overall paramedic program in the face of general economic and industry-specific insurance challenges.

Join me in supporting Scott for ECPS!

Mike Trueblood

Edwards