Letter: Support transit for the kids

I’ve had an incredible opportunity to work with youth in this valley for the past 20 years. I’ve served them through local churches, schools and most recently, work in finding them employment through modern youth apprenticeship programs. In these past 20 years, I’ve seen a dramatic shift in the way our youth look at this valley.

In my early years here I saw many of them leave the valley as soon as they could, looking for their future in other places. Recently that tide has changed. Many students are now trying to build a life in this place, realizing, as we all did at one point, that the struggles of living here are worth the benefits. In working with students daily one of the biggest hurdles we find in their rise through the ranks is the struggle with transportation.

Almost every one of our apprentices through the CareerWise program uses our current ECO transit system to some degree, even with its current limitations. I have personally seen students turn down employment opportunities that they could have otherwise taken if there would have been timely, safe and reliable transportation available. The upcoming issue of a regional transportation authority makes sense for so many reasons including economic, social and environmental vitality.

The students I work with daily will be some of the first to take advantage of the new solutions being proposed including micro-transit, park-n-rides, van pools, and more. This next generation of workers is going to be the ones who both preserve and grow what we love about this place and they need a strong, diverse transportation authority. Please join me in voting YES for the Eagle Valley RTA this November. Do it for the kids!

Erik Williams

EagleVail