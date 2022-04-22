Letter: Vote for Steve Coyer for ERWSD board

The Eagle River Water and Sanitation District is holding a Board of Directors’ election on Tuesday May 3, 2022. This is an in-person, polling place election (or by absentee ballot if requested by April 26th). Directors represent specific geographical area of the Valley, but are elected by the voter at large (i.e. all eligible electors vote for all district candidates).

Steve Coyer currently represents District 3 and is running for reelection. He and his wife have resided in the valley for more than 20 years. Steve has been on the board for six years and is looking to serve his final three year term (a function of term limits). I have served on the board with Steve for the past three years.

Experience matters on this board. That Colorado is experiencing an unprecedented drought should be news to nobody. The district’s ability to provide clean drinking water and to return safe, treated water to our streams at a reasonable cost to our rate payers is directly affected by good leadership. We have a great team of professionals who do the day-to-day work, but a good board of directors is essential. Steve has represented his district well in the past and should be re-elected.

During Steve’s time on the board, the district has been a leader in providing workforce housing for our employees. Steve has served on the district’s employee housing subcommittee to assure that the program serves the needs of not just our employees, but the entire community. As a result, the District has been able to maintain a talented and dedicated staff that benefits all our customers.

The District just completed complex negotiations and a land acquisition that will lead to the development of a new storage reservoir in Minturn. As climate change affects the amount of water available from local streams, this will assure the district’s ability to continue to supply our customers with safe, clean water. This is the sort strategic thinking the community needs moving into the future. Steve has provided that type of leadership during his tenure.

I urge you to return Steve Coyer to the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District board.

Dick Cleveland

Vail