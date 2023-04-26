Letter: Vote May 2 for Terry Copeland and Dennis Saffell for EVMD

The EagleVail Metro District is currently seeking 2 community members to fill 2 open board seats. I hope you will join me in voting for Terry Copeland and Dennis Saffell. They bring a combination of common sense, grassroots love for our community and outstanding business success. They pledge to bring communication, fiscal responsibility, and encourage community input. Together they have young children, grandchildren, adult children and elder pickleball and golf friends. They will represent and listen to everyone.

Terry has been a resident and multiple property owner in EV for 11 years. Her passion for all things EagleVail will be a welcome addition to the leadership of our community. She is a yoga instructor for our veterans, coaches Special Olympic swimming, helps at our pool and the HPS Nordic program and teaches skiing at BC.

Dennis has extensive business experience including as a very successful golf course and residential real estate developer for over 40 years.

One of the questions we all need to ask is: Is it fiscally responsible to spend millions of dollars on our golf course? EagleVail residents deserve to know where their money is being spent.

Sincerely,

Mike Kieler

EagleVail