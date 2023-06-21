Letter: Why are we still watering?

I’ve tried to bite my tongue on this for the last 30 days or so and just can’t anymore. I don’t know the exact number but in the last 30-60 days we’ve had a lot of rain, cloudy days and high humidity. I’ve walked my dog in rain storms with sprinklers going off for Eagle County Schools, Mountain Rec fields in Edwards, Miller Ranch bike path, large HOA associations. How much water does our grass need?

The lakes are full now, but do you remember last September? Rifle Gap did not have enough water to put a boat in, Harvey Gap was basically closed, photos of Lake Powell were distressing and the list goes on. Typically when you talk to someone about water, Las Vegas, California and Arizona always come up; they are using too much water, we have to protect our water, they shouldn’t be allowed to have it.

Are we good stewards of our water? The large organizations, HOA managers, school districts, golf courses, all have maintenance people on staff or hire “responsible” landscapers to ensure we are… But are we doing enough here in our own backyard? Can we do better? Should we do better? I think we can.

I think instead of throwing money around to move art in public spaces, (Avon, Vail), instead of asking taxpayers to approve money for the Mountain Rec expansion, let’s start by investing in solutions to reduce our water waste. I attended a water seminar in Lionshead last year and the company presenting said there are ways to figure out how much water certain types of grass, plants, flowers, etc. require. We need to hold these organizations accountable to be better responsible to reduce water usage and be better stewards of our resources.

Joe Shankland

Edwards