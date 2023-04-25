Letter: Mountain Family Health Center expansion to Eagle County

My name is Paul Corcoran DDS and I have been a dentist in Eagle County for over 40 years. My wife, Jean, has been my office manager for 20 years. I have also been on the Vail Health Hospital medical staff for over 40 years primarily via the emergency room.

Jean and I have seen firsthand the tragic plight of poor/underserved/struggling locals with severe pain/infections and major dental needs.

Mountain Family Health Centers are designed to help these unfortunate patients. Eagle County has had a small Mountain Family office offering medical care. Jean and I are excited to share that Mountain Family is greatly expanding its operations in Eagle County.

There’s currently a new modest facility in Avon offering medicine and behavioral health. There’s a much larger Gypsum facility scheduled to open in September which will serve dental, medical, behavioral health patients and a low-cost pharmacy.

Jean and I have had a minor role in this process but major shout-outs to the healthcare community for coming together to make this desperately needed addition to serve the underserved of Eagle County.

Paul Corcoran

Eagle