Letter: To the guy who ran me off the bike path

I hope the jerk who ran me off the bike path today, July 18, at about noon, between East Vail and Vail reads this. Even if he doesn’t, it is worth reading for all bikers.

I was biking back to Vail from East Vail (heading west). At one point I encountered a man and a woman side by side, also on bikes, heading east (heading towards me.) Instead of tucking in alongside the woman or better yet, getting in line behind her, he moved to his left — leaving me no room on the path at all to avoid crashing into him head-on and surely injuring both of us.

This forced me off the pavement onto the dirt and bushes to my right. I feel very lucky that I was able to keep the bike upright and make my way back onto the pavement after he, in apparent ignorance of what he had just done, biked away.

What he should have done was to have left me more room, rather than less, and not only would I not be at risk, but neither would he.

Fred Pack

Vail