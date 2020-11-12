Letter: To the spouses and children of veterans

I have been reading all the well-deserved articles on our veterans and thought a word was due for their supporters, especially spouses and children. My husband (deceased) was an Air Force officer for 21 years. During that period we moved 18 times.

Our four children were up-rooted time and again. Thanks to all of you out there who put your own lives second to be able to pick up and go on a week’s notice, who told your kids how great the next base was going to be, who found out much later what that life did to (and for) the children. Thanks to all of you who have stayed at home while your spouse went off into dangers that you could only imagine. All of you are veterans, too.

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle