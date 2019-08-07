Letter: Tobacco tax hurts local businesses

I read the tobacco tax article in the Vail Daily; however, you omitted the fact that Avon implemented a $3 per cigarette pack plus 40% tax on all other tobacco products, in addition to raising the age limit. My husband and I own Joe’s Liquors in Avon, and since Avon is the only town in the area to have this tax, sales have decreased in the town as customers purchase their tobacco products in nearby unincorporated areas. I’m sure that this was not their intention, but it is the result and it has had a drastic impact on our profitability.

Helen Bird and Joe Miller

Avon