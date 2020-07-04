Letter: Tom Edwards for Gypsum

In my opinion, the Gypsum Town Council has consistently made informed and wise decisions to plan for and manage this growth in area and population. For the many years that Tom Edwards has served on this council, he has been recognized as a leader. He is always well prepared for the discussions and regularly asks the sort of questions that deepen our understanding of the issues.

In addition, Tom has volunteered hundreds of hours to town of Gypsum events including managing the Gypsum Daze 5K race for longer than most of us can remember. We are most fortunate that Tom is willing to serve another term on Gypsum Town Council. I encourage you to vote your town of Gypsum mail-in ballot by July 7.

Carl Walker

Gypsum