Letter: Too much Aspen

OK, I think there is just too much reporting of non-essential news from Aspen lately in the Vail Daily. The new owners don’t get it. Regional cross-pollination of the news should be news of regional relevance, such as wolves near Walden. the four-page page article on a deadbeat dude, Derek Johnson, who swindled the Aspen Skiing Co. by selling skis on eBay is not anything we should care about.

Come on, have some class with regards to the Vail Daily. Stop contributing worthless news of dumbed-down pablum, by filling our paper with Aspen news. Find something interesting to inform us about please.

Bill Rey

Edwards