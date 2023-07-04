Letter: Too much of a good thing?

Eagle County Assessor Mark Chapin prepared an astute estimate of the value of the median residential home from 2022 to 2023. The median price was valued at $750,000 in 2022 with about $3,400 in annual property taxes. This same property is now valued on the median at $1,222,500 and potentially could have a tax bill of about $5,400. Wow, now you are a millionaire homeowner … on paper.

Without “legislative tweaking,” many taxing entities will get a “windfall.” Proposition HH is a forthcoming ballot measure to provide some property tax relief by altering how we currently calculate taxes that involves some detailed adjustments which the electorate would be wise to study.

Instead, this windfall should be prioritized to address already identified needs such as affordable housing, teacher compensation, daycare, wildfire prevention and water infrastructure. In fact, I suspect that many of those higher-valued homes may be occupied by managers of our largest employers struggling to find employees because of housing and daycare challenges.

Home prices have increased over 63% on average since 2022 in our local market, while, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median 2020 household income in Colorado was $80,000, undoubtedly making the purchase of a $750,000 home a stretch and a $1.2 million dollar home unreachable.

While vastly simplifying Proposition HH, it is reported that it is to be partially funded through using mandated TABOR refunds. Also, taxing jurisdiction revenue increases are to be capped at annual inflation.

Landlords often pass operating costs onto renters and there is no guarantee that if the landlord gets tax relief they will pass any portion of this along to the renters, and unlikely that they would not if property taxes increase as projected. Would it not be fair to ensure that renters also be given some upside in rent protection as well?

The US Census Bureau also reports that nearly 28% of our residents live in “one-person” households, presumably accounting for most renters, often who are low-income entry-level employees, low-income disabled or fixed-income elderly. Certainly, most do not individually have incomes approaching $80,000. We need to look at this tax issue in terms of proportionality of burden. To repeat, it would be wise for elected officials or directors of various districts to address backlog needs and for millionaire homeowners to use restraint in using this unprecedented windfall equity as an “ATM” machine for discretionary spending as there is always a cost and lofty future market appreciation may not occur or artificially high home prices sustained.

Joanne Rock

Eagle