Letter: Tourism shouldn’t be our only focus

Let me start by saying this: I understand tourism is the lifeblood of the economy in towns such as Avon and Vail. Tourists bring in money, and a lot of businesses rely on that money. The economic growth that we’ve seen over the past decade, especially in Avon, wouldn’t be possible without tourism. But what’s the point of economic growth if it’s not reinvested into the residents of these towns?

We’re currently amid a labor shortage and a housing crisis. Some businesses are operating on reduced hours, while some are closed for the time being. Affordable housing in the valley is rare, if not impossible to find. Local attractions, such as Nottingham Park, have been getting difficult to visit during the summer, and in the winter, public parking in Avon seems to be exclusively for skiers going to/from Beaver Creek.

It’s great that we’ve invested in making the area attractive for tourists, but when are we going to focus on making the area attractive for residents? Designing a town with tourism in mind while ignoring the residents and local workforce is a recipe for disaster, and we’re seeing it play out in real-time. Tourism isn’t the only lifeblood of the economy, and until we realize this, our problems are going to stay.

Jeremy Mageau

Avon/Eagle-Vail