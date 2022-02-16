Letter: Town of Vail lost two key community spaces during pandemic

Will the Cascade (Westin/Aria/Hyatt) gym or Solaris movie theater ever come back to our community? These pandemic casualties were part of Vail’s community fabric, which is fraying without them.

The town of Vail has always been concerned with its sense of community. Despite many previous calls for a community gym (rec center, whatever) the answer was always that the private sector took care of that. It doesn’t.

The Solaris movie theater (and ice rink) exist because a previous Vail Town Council required these community amenities to mitigate, in part, the impacts of that development.

The front page of the Feb. 12 Vail Daily showed axe throwing at a new business in Vail. I’m stoked for people to have something new and different to do together, but the axe throwing location? The former indoor tennis courts that were part of the Cascade workout facility! Sigh.

Vail Recreation District and Town of Vail, please, think carefully about what creates community for your residents. Before you try to redo Dobson, tweak special events, attract more visitors, etc., address the loss of these community spaces. We need them revived!

Diane Johnson

Vail