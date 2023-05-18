Letter: Town of Vail truly cares about our wildlife

When the first shovelful of Earth was dug to form the town of Vail, it made a ripple effect across the entire county. As a lifelong, 70-year resident of Eagle County, the sheer amount of wildlife habitat loss has been tremendous.

Gone are the ranches to development:

The small ranches in the Gore Valley (Vail)

The ranch that is now EagleVail

The three Nottingham ranches (Beaver Creek Walmart, Wildridge and Mountain Star) in Avon

The Dodo Ranch (Arrowhead), the Miller Ranch (Miller Ranch and Singletree), the Satterfield Ranch (Cordillera Valley Club), The Carter Ranch (Cordillera Divide, and the Fenno Ranch, (Cordillera Ranch) in Edwards

The Jouflas Ranch (Red Sky) and the Kaprinaker Ranch (private golf course) in Wolcott

Eagle (Eagle Ranch, Haymeadow, Hockett Gulch)

All were precious wildlife habitats.

The town of Vail and Vail Resorts are locked in a dispute over the Booth Heights land for bighorn sheep and wildlife. The present Town Council sees the value of open space and the preservation of our precious wildlife. I applaud them in this endeavor.

We have lost over 50% of our elk herd mostly to development. We build from the valley floor

to the ridge tops that fracture migration corridors. And worst is the sheer loss of the winter range that is the most critical for our precious wildlife.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Vail Resorts’ company values state: “DO GOOD: preserve our natural environments and contribute to the success of our local communities.”

Show us that you truly do care about the environment and our wildlife. And accept the $12 million the town has offered for the land.

To Mayor Kim Langmaid and the Town Council, I applaud you. It warms the heart to know how much you care about the environment and our precious wildlife.

Jim Gonzales

Minturn