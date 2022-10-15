Letter: Transportation authority is our best way forward

Eagle County’s population is growing, our resorts have continued to be world-class destinations, and visitors continue to visit this region. This growth provides economic opportunities for many but also strains our region’s housing and transportation systems.

It’s long past time to work on collaborative solutions to increase transit and transportation options. Doing this will support our workforce; help Eagle County residents get to work, home and school safely; and for visitors to enjoy their Eagle County experience. This will also provide many low-income families opportunities to explore and become more integrated into this beautiful community that we call home. This transportation solution will also help local residents receive the help they are looking for without having to worry about how to get to these destinations.

Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority is our best way forward to not only provide a solution to these transportation issues but also help create healthy community members thus sustaining a healthy community for years to come.

Gerry Lopez

Eagle