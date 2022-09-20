Letter: Transportation matters

Through the past two years, the divide between individuals with two houses and those with two jobs has increased across our community. Daily, it is more difficult to call our community home for many who are the backbone of the service and hospitality sector. They are the individuals who contribute significantly to making the magical experiences of our valley what they are.

One area that we can take immediate action on is transportation. We can approve a regional transit authority that would make it easier for people to travel to their jobs and schools across the valley. If someone has secured housing in our valley, they should have the ability to get to their place of employment. We all win if they do. Please join me in supporting the adoption of the regional transit authority this fall. It will have a massive impact.

Seth Ehrlich

Edwards