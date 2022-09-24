Letter: Transportation requires a truly regional solution

I have been representing the destination, through my group sales efforts, since 2007 and had the pleasure of residing in Eagle County for six years. I currently work for the Vail Valley Partnership, where I have been employed for almost 12 years. In this role, my travels bring me back to Eagle County every quarter for at least one to two weeks per visit.

For as long as I can remember, parking has always been a concern. Eagle County’s population is growing, our resorts have continued to be world-class destinations, and visitors continue to come to our beautiful Rocky Mountain destination, both in large groups and as individual travelers. This growth provides economic opportunities for many, but also strains our region’s housing and transportation systems.

That being said, we should be focusing on the guest experience, as well as offering a free fare zone starting from Edwards into Vail, which would alleviate parking concerns for Vail, Beaver Creek and Avon. It’s long past time to work on collaborative solutions to increase transit and transportation options. Doing this will support our workforce; help Eagle County residents get to work, home and school safely; and for visitors to enjoy their Eagle County experience. Transportation is a regional issue requiring a truly regional solution — and the Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority is our best way forward.

I hope you join me in voting YES to Eagle Valley Transit in November.

Yours in service,

Kim Brussow

Director of Sales, Vail Valley Partnership