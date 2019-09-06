Letter: Traveling the world with Pepi

I first met Pepi in February 1966 when I was a weekend guest of Fred and Donna Meyer. Fred was the CEO of Financial Programs and I was in town for a job interview.

That weekend we dinned at Pepi’s and I was introduced to Pepi. Pepi joined us and spent the better part of an hour telling me what a great place Vail was, better than the Austrian Alps and the mountains of Norway. He sold me on Vail and I was fortunate to get the job and that was the beginning of our 53-year friendship. We served on the Vail Valley Foundation board together and he introduced me to the world of ski racing. We traveled to World Cups, World Alpine Championships and the Olympics, venturing to Kitzbuhel, Lillehammer, Saint Anton am Arlberg, Zermatt, Crans-Montana and places like Antalya, Turkey, and Cape Town and side trips like our African safari and many other destinations.

Pepi knew everyone and everyone knew Pepi as Vail’s ambassador of ski racing. If not for Pepi, World Cup ski racing would not have played as an important part of Vail-Beaver Creek or the Vail Ski Club. Pepi always had a positive can-do attitude and never had a critical word to say about anyone. He loved ski racers: Austrian, Norwegian, American, Swiss, Italian — it didn’t matter, he liked them all. Thank you, Pepi, for everything you did for Vail, ski racing and for your friendship and thank you selling me on Vail. We will miss you.

Bjorn Erik Borgen

Denver