Dearest Michael Cacioppo: Words do not express who you were, what you accomplished but most of all, how blessed I knew I was to have you as my friend. You were always kind, honest, strong and a true patriot. You had a love of family, friends and community beyond any others. I will miss you so.

May God continue to bless you and your family.

Marty Lich

San Clemente, California, and formerly of Gypsum