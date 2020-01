Richard Carnes, are you so bereft of words and ideas that you must resort to insulting those who disagree with you by referring to Trump supporters as “drooling cult followers” and ‘’those of the gullible, snowflake, Trumpette variety?” Do you really believe this enhances reasoned discourse? Or maybe you just don’t care? And Mr Peterson, as the editor, I’m disappointed you allow such drivel in your newspaper.

Bobbi Bryson

Edwards