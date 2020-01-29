Letter: Trump Derangement Syndrome

Richard Carnes did a column of wall-to-wall disparagement of President Trump. It appears that Carnes suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome. No balance, just hate. You wonder if there is a cure for such distemper.

Focusing hate on someone outside the group is a measure used by authoritarian movements. Like the Nazis hating Jews. George Orwell illustrated this in his book, “1984.” To see the film version of this phenomenon, go to Youtube and search for “Orwell 1984 Two Minutes Hate.”

Terry Quinn

Eagle