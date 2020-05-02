Letter: Trump is a growing cancer on democracy
Thank you, Steve Sheldon, for saying what needed to be said in your recent column. Trump is a growing cancer not only on our American way of life of decency, fairness and tolerance, but on democracy itself. He needs to go and we will be able to make this happen in November because, as you say, the country could not afford another four more years of this.
So, if COVID-19 succeeded where impeachment failed, let this be the silver lining of this pandemic. A sigh of relief will circle the globe just as the virus did.
Deanna and Hanno Fontaine
Edwards
