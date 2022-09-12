Letter: Trump must be prosecuted

I have a lot of respect for Jay Wissot’s opinions, but not this time. He argues we should not prosecute Donald Trump. Not because Trump is likely innocent, but that it is the politically pragmatic thing to do.

Trump must be prosecuted precisely for the reason Wissot argues against it. Ford pardoned Nixon, he said, because if he had not done so, the attention of “the American people would have been diverted from the problems that we have to solve.”

But Nixon was the problem we as the American people had to solve. Why was our democracy so vulnerable to this systemic corruption? And we were prevented from doing so.

I lived through the Nixon era and this country has never recovered fully from the profound contempt for the rule of law practiced by Nixon and his minions. The pardon did not “put that behind us,” it acted like an acid spill at the base of the pillars of democracy. Drip by drip, those pillars have become weaker and weaker.

The Trump era has been worse. By far. I need not rehearse for you all his manipulations and deceit. Consult my previous columns.

Wissot does make an exception and would advocate prosecution if Trump has sold secrets. Well, yes. But the larger reason I advocate prosecution is that the political pragmatism in the case of Nixon dealt a severe blow to our democratic norms and institutions. Political pragmatism in the case of Trump’s alleged misdeeds would be a death knell.

Trump must be prosecuted because the rule of law must be upheld over political pragmatism. Defending democracy can be dangerously difficult. Many people have died to protect it.

Let’s be as brave as they were and stand up for democracy.

Susan Thistlethwaite

Eagle County