Letter: Trump worship

So you say you can’t understand why Evangelical Christians are so supportive of Trump or how they could refuse to build exceptions into their medieval abortion laws? It’s pretty easy if you just look to the Bible.

First order of business: The birth of Jesus. One could argue that rather than an immaculate conception, the impregnation of Mary was an intergalactic rape. Although it wasn’t a violent attack by some thug who snuck in through a window, she did not give her consent and wasn’t aware that some entity was impregnating her. The only thing missing was the bruising, trauma, and anguish typically caused by rape. However, Jesus was the result, and what could be better than that?

Second, Trump does not subscribe to the theory that a rising tide should lift all boats. He picks the boat that will suit him best and tries to sink all others. For this, we look to the story of Noah. Similar to Trump’s default emotion, God was angry and chose one boat-builder that he felt would serve his selfish purpose and decimated all other land-based life except for two of every kind of animal. How many employees does the San Diego Zoo have tending to their collection of wildlife? The answer is hundreds more than the size of Noah’s family, yet they only have a minuscule fraction of the species purported to be on the Ark.

That must have been one super busy family of eight, yes, just eight, feeding animals and vegetation to millions of animals and insects, all the while simultaneously cleaning out thousands of stalls every day for five or six months as the boat rocked back and forth on stormy seas. I digress.

Lastly, I give you Abraham. God convinced a man to kill his own son simply to prove his devotion. The reverence for such a hateful and vengeful being defies any logic. For a current example, just look to some of the impoverished and unhealthy people that voted for Trump after he told them he was going to take away the affordable health care that their families so desperately need and that they could never afford on their own. Trump, like Putin, Hitler, and many others, is the direct result of the most foundational of all human flaws: the incessant and ridiculous need to worship and bow to an all-powerful force to try and make sense of what we can’t figure out while we’re here on Earth. Humans are deer and the concept of God is the jacklight. We would all be much better off if someone would just drain the kerosene from the lantern and let it burn out.

Greg White

Avon