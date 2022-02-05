Letter: Trump’s threats can’t be above the law

Correct me if I am wrong, but former President Donald Trump, loser of the 2020 election, said the other day that if charges are filed against him (which presumably might cause him to be arrested and fingerprinted and have bail set like any ordinary person), he is calling for protests that will be bigger than previous demonstrations . Protests (call them what you want), including whatever you want to call the Jan. 6, 2021 action after his speech in Washington D.C. at the Capitol.

Sounds like a threat to me. There’s no downplayig the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. People died and the Oath Keepers reportedly had guns at the ready in the Virginia suburbs. Could I get away with threatening Heidi McCollum, our district attorney, not to file any charges against me if I knew she was investigating me for some violation of law? Saying also I was going to get a mob together to stop her? And what if I knew and said I could get the governor to pardon anyone who helped me stop her. Yada-yada-yada. You get the idea.

Donald J. Trump must be indicted and charged in addition to the charges already being considered by New York and Georgia with threatening the officials in those investigations and the members of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. I hope the attorney general of the United States will take those actions soon. He does not even have to have a completed report from the House Select Committee. Georgia and New York don’t have to do anything. All the attorney general has to do is indict Trump, arrest him, fingerprint him and take his picture, and set bond (which should keep him from flying to Russia).

The silence by Eagle County Republicans and most Republicans throughout the nation is deafening.

Bob Essin

Vail