Letter: Trying to retain what Colorado is all about

I’ve been skiing Vail periodically since 1966 and have lived either part-time or full-time in the Vail Valley (now full-time in Eagle for the last two years) since 1991. I’ve also lived part-time for a number of years in Whitefish, Montana — which led me at times to remark that, “To understand what Colorado is all about one must now, unfortunately, go to Montana.”

I remember in 1969 a banner over U.S. Highway 6 in Eagle that stated “This county needs a doctor.” What a change over the years!

John Denver had it right nearly 50 years ago: “Life in the mountains is living in danger from too many people, too many machines.” It’s impossible to “go back,” but it is possible (and thankfully, most of the people who live here are trying) to retain or regain “what Colorado is all about.”

Richard B Karsh

Eagle