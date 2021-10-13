Letter: Turf would be a mistake for Vail
There are professional sports organizations that play and practice constantly in wet climates. For them, it often makes sense to install artificial turf despite the documented health risks associated with repeated contact with turf components. As a former rugby and soccer player and coach, I agree with Chris Chantler that artificial turf would be an aesthetic, health and financial mistake for Vail. Let’s stick with the real thing!
Charlie Penwill
EagleVail