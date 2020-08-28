Letter: Turn your engines off

It is against Colorado law to leave your car idling.

Dear guests, please do not leave your car running, lock your car, and go shopping. The pollution is excessive. It is bad for your engine. It wastes gasoline. It is inconsiderate and bad behavior. And, it is illegal!

Please go to this link to get the facts: http://enginesoff.com/1_myths.htm.

Saundra Spaeh

Vail