Letter: Turning a deaf ear to locals

Ahoy from the Boatyard! For those of you unfamiliar with the Boatyard, it is a wee spit of land between Interstate 70 and the railroad tracks, just west of Edwards. At first, I was using it to help out local fly-fishing guides with their boats. That, however, took a turn, and I decided to open it up to other locals to store their “toys” (RVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, campers).

Some of the locals there also store trailers that are used for their livelihoods. With some organizational help from my wife, we soon had a simple way to help out many locals that live, work and play (and pay taxes and vote) in the valley. It was our hope to allow this to continue for quite some time, provide some minor improvements, yet still allow it to remain undeveloped as a wildlife corridor between Red Canyon and Bellyache Ridge. This was not to be.

It all began with a phone call and visit by an Eagle County Community Development underling, who said there had been a complaint and that the land was zoned residential, not commercial. I told him that, in many cases, homeowners associations won’t allow these items to be stored, thus, this is an extension of a residence. Our meeting concluded and I was left in the lurch for many, many weeks.

The long and short of it is, the Eagle County Board of Commissioners and the Eagle County Community Development junta have decided to shut the whole thing down. The locals who have rented from me will now have to move their stuff to Bond, Rancho del Rio, or even Gypsum, creating more traffic, and a larger emissions footprint.

I’d like to sincerely thank those who have rented from us over the years. And thanks to the Eagle County commissioners and Community Development for turning a deaf ear to locals.

John Donovan

Vail