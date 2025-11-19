Letter: Turning Point clubs

I appreciated Superintendent Philip Qualman’s statements about the school district welcoming a student group like Turning Point USA, even if the law did not require this position. The stated values of Turning Point USA are valid points to consider. Let’s see how they are received by the rest of the community. There have been problems elsewhere with those who do not want such opinions to be given an airing. So far, I have not seen a detailed objection to a specific policy or activity of Turning Point USA.

I did have a concern about the Vail Daily characterizing Turning Point’s founder, Charlie Kirk, as “right-wing.” That label is usually taken as a negative connotation. Wouldn’t “conservative” have been more even-handed?

In both Vail Daily stories about Turning Point, mention was made of the negative rating given to it by the Southern Poverty Law Center as though it is a disinterested resource for information. You can search online and decide for yourself whether this outfit is worth paying attention to.

The Vail Daily story also states that it is the school district’s policy that all students may join a club like Turning Point USA. What about those who are disruptive, or otherwise inimical to the club’s stated principles?

Terry Quinn

Eagle