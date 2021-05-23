Letter: Two Kristens and a Bob for Holy Cross board

The Holy Cross Energy board election is now. If you care about climate solutions and viable local economies, please vote for Kristen Bertuglia, Kristen Hartel, and Bob Gardner. This is one of our few opportunities to affect climate action directly by voting.

I’ve worked with both Bob and Kristin Bertuglia, who are on the board now. Kristin Hartel has a long professional history with clean energy. All three have a total personal commitment to practical climate solutions. Thanks to Kristen Bertuglia and Bob Gardner, Holy Cross has a strong recent history of practical clean-energy innovation without raising our rates. Let’s redouble that effort.

Our ballots will come in the mail shortly. Please send it back by June 7. Easy to remember: Kristen, Kristen and Bob.

Michael Kinsley

Old Snowmass