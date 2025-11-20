Letter: Two unknown heroes in Vail

In 1979, my father, Martin Sandoval, arrived in Vail — his first stop in the United States. His first job was at Sweet Basil, working as a dishwasher. He told me how hard he worked, eager to prove himself and earn respect.

Only two weeks into that job, he asked a few coworkers if he could borrow a car to look for a second job. As he drove slowly along Highway 6, he was involved in a minor fender bender — a simple tap of bumpers. But what happened next would shape the course of my family’s life.

The other driver immediately got out of his car and began shouting racial slurs at my father. My dad, nervous and apologetic, offered him $200 — his entire paycheck — to make things right. But the man refused, yelling that my dad would be deported that very day.

Someone nearby must have witnessed the altercation, because soon two Vail police officers arrived. The angry driver grew even more aggressive in front of them. After assessing the situation, the officers placed the man in handcuffs as he continued yelling slurs from the back of the patrol car. One officer simply told my father he was free to go.

Those two officers will likely never know the impact of their actions that day. Because they chose fairness over prejudice, my father stayed — and I was born here in Vail in 1984.

Thanks to them, I’ve grown up never knowing the fear or hunger my father once felt. Today, my dad owns a home in the valley, and our entire family has deep roots here — as business owners, workers and contributing members of this wonderful community.

To those two unknown officers: Thank you for your courage, compassion, and integrity. You changed the course of our family’s history and helped make Vail the inclusive, beautiful place it is today.

Juan Carlos Sandoval

Gypsum