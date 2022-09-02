Letter: Use your power wisely

This is directed at those who are extremely well-to-do (and perhaps are animal lovers) who are ignoring climate change and might read the Vail Daily.

Did you know that around 1 million animals have recently died in Pakistan because of the climate crisis floods? Did you know that more than 1,000 people, many of them children, have died in the flooding?

Did you know the ice caps are melting and the seas are rising? (Oh, no matter, you can move inland.)

Did you know the Colorado River is in crisis?

Are you still so oblivious that you fly in your private jets at the drop of a hat?

Are you so money-hungry and ignorant that you are still investing in fossil fuels rather than renewables?

Are you still so unconscious that you heat your multiple houses and your driveways in winter even when you are not here?

Are you still so uncaring for the young people who will inherit this Earth that you support politicians who deny climate change, simply so you can have more power and make more unneeded money?

Since you have taken the time to read this, I’ll assume you read things other than the stock market report. If you care about the overall economics for our country and the world, I suggest you read

“Climatenomics” by Bob Keefe.

So many of us have worked hard for decades to protect this Earth, but you, as individuals, have so much more ability to change things. And no, I am not a bit envious of your wealth; I am envious of your power. Please, use it wisely.

As they say, “There is no Earth B.”

Kay Delanoy

Eagle