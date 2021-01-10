Letter: Vaccination process in Eagle County is efficient

While we were in California last week, I noticed that Eagle County was giving vaccinations to people and the first round of vaccinations were fully subscribed in less than 10 minutes. I called the Eagle County health department and actually spoke with a person who took our names and put us on a list for their next round. I fully expected that it might take a month to get a vaccination. We arrived in Colorado this past Wednesday; Thursday we got a call that our vaccination was scheduled for Saturday.

We arrived at Battle Mountain High School at 11:50 a.m., quickly got through the paperwork process and got our shots at 12 o’clock. We were then given an appointment for our second shot in 28 days. We were told to sit in an area for about 15 minutes to see if there were any after effects — there were none — and we were in our car at 12:20 p.m.

Kudos to all the volunteers and the staff at Eagle County Health and Human Services. The process was efficiently run and quickly executed.

Jeff Miller

Minturn