Letter: Vail adds another sport with pickleball success

Congratulations to Jerry Stevens and his crew for putting Vail on the national map in yet another sport. Add pickleball to skiing, kayaking, snowboarding, mountain biking, etc. Last week’s USAPA-sanctioned pickleball tournament was nothing short of a smashing success. Jerry led a team of volunteers, referees and linesmen providing excitement and fun for both the participants and gallery. Thanks to them all for a wonderful experience.

A sizeable purse brought some of the game’s top pros from around the country often leaving the gallery in awe with their athletic prowess. We were fortunate enough to provide housing for two of the pros. They are truly fine young people and were most appreciative of the opportunity to compete.

It seems like only yesterday when a small group of us convinced the Vail Recreation District to procure two temporary nets and stripe one of the little-used Golden Peak tennis courts for pickleball. From that humble beginning, we now have a world-class facility providing fun and exercise for ages 5 through 95. In what other sport can a couple of 70-somethings competitively hold their own against 40-somethings?

Jerry, keep up the great work and a huge thanks to all who made this event so successful. We can’t wait for next year.

Mike Kieler

EagleVail