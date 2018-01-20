Letter: Vail Council drunk on power in regards to discussion about banning Segways

Today's article about Segway tours ("Vail council decides to keep Segways rolling," Thursday, Jan. 18) convinces me the council is drunk on power. The fact they considered Segways possibly unsafe is hilarious. This is Vail!

Having taken segway tours in Washington DC (where there's heavy traffic) and Austin, Texas, I can say they are considerably safer than skiing, snowboarding, kayaking, ice skating, roller skating, mountain biking, skateboarding or eating from a salad bar.

Why would they even consider removing any activity for tourists?

Ron Sills

Eagle-Vail