Letter: Vail Daily shows bias with ‘climate crisis’

I have no opinion as to Andrew Romanoff and Cory Gardner. I also do not care to debate climate change in this forum. But Saturday’s summary below the front-page headline with the last words “combat the climate crisis” is poor journalism. It is taking one candidate’s viewpoint and incorporating it into a headline that is inflammatory and apparently the writer’s opinion.

Who is saying there is a crisis? The Vail Daily or Romanoff? There is a big difference. We get a lot of these biased headlines from all sides these days.

Ralph Wilkie

Eagle