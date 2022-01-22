Letter: Vail Health microcosm

During a recent Eagle County Board of Commissioners meeting , Eagle County’s Director of Emergency Management, Birch Barron, referred to the recent COVID-19 situation at Vail Health. Vail Health is a fascinating microcosm and test case for our valley, and even our nation at large. Based on Vail Health’s vaccine mandates, we can be assured that current employees are fully vaccinated.

Because Vail Health is a health care setting, we can be confident that employees are not only required to wear masks , but high quality surgical or N95 masks. And, unlike children in a school setting, they wear them correctly. Despite that, by arron’s own admission, there were 65 employees at that time who had contracted COVID-19 and were unable to come to work.

Our local and national leaders continue to call COVID-19 a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” This statement would naturally suppose that a setting like Vail Health should be minimally impacted by COVID-19, if at all. Despite vaccinations and correct masking, our health care community is still contracting and transmitting COVID-19. At the commissioners meeting, Barron also noted that at that time, Eagle County had the fourth-highest COVID-19 case rate in the nation. Maybe it is time to shift the conversation to that of treatment that would help those who contract COVID-19 (both vaccinated and unvaccinated) to successfully navigate their health.

Heather Bergquist

Gypsum