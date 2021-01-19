Letter: Vail is not Vail Resorts

Why is it that wherever I go, my lovely town of Vail gets all the flack and negative feedback that Vail Resorts has created?

Whenever you read about Vail Resorts letting people down, the plaintiff always says Vail! Not Vail Resorts?

I have lived in this great valley since 1983 and I am proud to tell folks that I live in Vail Colorado, and I do my best to be a good Vail ambassador, but when Vail Resorts, which resides in Broomfield, Colorado, tarnishes our great name, then maybe that company should change their name and leave our town out of their politics and advertising.

“Broomfield, Colorado” — Nothing like Vail!

Just saying.

Ollie Holdstock

EagleVail