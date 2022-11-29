Letter: Vail is wisely investing in its employees

Kaye Ferry, in a recent letter, objects to the town of Vail distributing $500,000 to current employees from funds not expended for vacant positions. She asks: “These dollars are coming from unfilled positions. Did any of you miss them?”

The town of Vail employees who have had to take up the slack doing their own work and that of an absent coworker due to an unfilled position most certainly missed them.

Most of us have experienced this at some point in our careers and it can be exhausting and stressful. I wish town of Vail employees a happy holiday season and hope that a little extra cash makes the season a little brighter for you and your families.

More importantly, I hope this signals to town employees some goodwill and good intentions until the town can revamp its salary scales to better support, retain and attract staff.

Susan Gadberry

West Vail